North Texas students will soon embark on a groundbreaking classroom instruction which will teach them how to safely interact with police officers during traffic stops.

During the 2017 legislative session, state lawmakers voted to enact the Community Safety Education Act. It requires that all high school students take the course once before graduating — starting with the current freshman class.

Last week, Texas school districts received their instructor’s guide and a 16-minute video that students must watch about safe interaction with police, using reenactments about the right and wrong ways.

Each school will decide which class the coursework will be presented.

Schools are encouraged to partner with resource officers or representatives from local law enforcement agencies to be a part of the course to answer student questions.

You can watch the video in the link below and read the Instructor’s Guide.

ONLINE: Community Safety Education Act Instructor's Guide

WATCH VIDEO: Flashing Lights: Creating Safe Interactions Between Citizens and Law Enforcement