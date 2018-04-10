Stormy Daniels Cooperating With Feds Probing Trump Lawyer: Sources - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Stormy Daniels Cooperating With Feds Probing Trump Lawyer: Sources

On Monday, federal agents raided Cohen's office, looking for records about payments to Stormy Daniels

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen (L) and actress Stephanie Clifford (stage name Stormy Daniels) (R)

    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators looking into a $130,000 payment she received from President Donald Trump's personal attorney, multiple sources familiar with the proceedings told NBC News.

    The cooperation is in connection with a broader federal probe of the attorney, Michael Cohen, which triggered a raid on his office and hotel room on Monday.

    Sources told NBC News the search warrants were executed by the FBI and federal prosecutors in New York in coordination with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

