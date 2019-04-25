From left, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Vice President Mike Pence, attend a meeting with President Donald Trump on immigration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Washington.

The White House is denying a request by the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller about the administration's controversial immigration actions, NBC News reported.

"The precedent for members of the White House staff to decline invitations to testify before congressional committees has been consistently adhered to by administrations of both political parties and is based on clearly established constitutional doctrines,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to the committee's chairman, Elijah Cummings, on Wednesday.

Cummings sent a letter to Miller last week requesting that he testify on Trump's immigration agenda.