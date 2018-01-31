President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union Tuesday night. Here are key moments from the speech. (Published 5 hours ago)

In President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address, he called for a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan to address the collapsing structures across the country. The annual study from America's Top States for Business showed that there are some key states that could benefit from the plan, CNBC reported.

Among those states that need more help than others are Massachusetts, Maryland, West Virginia, New York, Connecticut and New Hampshire. The study used government data to grade the roads, bridges, ports, airports, rail systems and utilities in all 50 states.

To fund the plan, Trump said all federal appropriations should be "leveraged by partnering with state and local governments and, where appropriate, tapping into private-sector investment."

CNBC reported Trump said during the address that this was a "is a nation of builders," and stressed the importance of revamping roads, highways, bridges and airports.



