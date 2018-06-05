Texas Sen. Jane Nelson (R-District 12) says she will pursue legislation pushing for stronger oversight of spas after a 71-year-old woman drowned in a flotation pod in Flower Mound.

Gloria Fanning died April 7 after spending eight days on life support following her March visit to a spa specializing in sensory deprivation - a stress relief treatment in which customers float in heated salt water, giving them a "weightless" feeling.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the woman in the tank room unconscious, not breathing and with no pulse.

"This is a tragic situation that should never have happened," Nelson said in a statement Tuesday. "Clearly stronger oversight is needed, and I am developing legislation to ensure that we are protecting public health and safety."

State law requires that health spas register with the Secretary of State, but flotation pods themselves are not currently subject to state regulation.

Texas' legislative sessions are held every two years; the 86th legislative session begins Jan. 8, 2019.

Fanning's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the spa and is asking for more than $1 million in damages. The lawsuit is ongoing.

