State Sen. Pat Fallon to Consider U.S. Senate Run

State Sen. Pat Fallon (R-District 30) says he has formed an exploratory committee and is considering a run for U.S. Senate.

"I think the GOP primary voters deserve to have a conversation as to who they'd like to have be our nominee in March," Fallon said.

Fallon has challenged an incumbent within his own party before. When he was a state representative in 2018, he beat Republican State Sen. Craig Estes in District 30. Now, he will decide whether to run for U.S. Senate in about a week.

"I am telling you right now, we need some energy and passion and vigor and unapologetic conservatism, and in a populous way," Fallon said.

Fallon will have to be able to raise money. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) already has more than $9 million in the bank.

Cornyn's campaign did not comment about the exploratory committee.

"I endorsed U.S. Sen. John Cornyn months ago and I remain 100% behind him today. John stands up for Texans every day in Washington, fighting against the left wing forces who are determined to destroy our country and state," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said. "He is one of President Trump's strongest allies and has led the fight to confirm conservative judges to the federal bench and the Supreme Court. He worked tirelessly following Hurricane Harvey and was successful in securing the resources Texas needed to rebuild. We need to re-elect John Cornyn to the U.S. Senate in 2020 and I will do all I can to help secure that victory."

Cornyn has also been endorsed by Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Dwayne Stovall of Liberty County and Mark Yancey of North Dallas are also running in the Republican primary.