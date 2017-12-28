In a criminal complaint revealed Thursday, federal prosecutors say a school bus camera company paid millions in bribes and kickbacks to a top Dallas County Schools official.
The future of DCS was a hot political issue this past year, and State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, was behind the effort to shut the agency down.
Huffines spoke to NBC 5 about the criminal charges being filed.
"I am not surprised, and I expected that we were going to have criminal charges," Huffines said. "Unfortunately I feel like this is just the beginning of what you are going to hear. I think the tentacles of this corruption run wide and deep."
During the 2017 legislative session Huffines filed a bill to shut down the financially troubled organization. He worked with Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, who amended the bill to leave that decision up to the voters of Dallas County. The voters ultimately decided to shut it down in a November ballot initiative.
"It shows that corruption in government people can be held accountable, need be held accountable, and will be held accountable to the taxpayers," Huffines said.