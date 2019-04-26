State Bill Could Change How Texans Buy Beer, Wine

A bill moving through the Texas Legislature may change when and where Texans can purchase their alcohol.

The Texas House is expected to vote on HB 1545 Friday that would allow stores to sell beer and wine at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. Another plan in the bill could allow breweries to sell their craft beer to-go.

Currently, Texas is the only state that doesn't allow visitors to buy the breweries' beer to-go. It's a push to even the playing field with Texas wineries, distilleries, and brewpubs which already sell their products directly.

The bill was in House committee and was endosed by house members Thursday. Next, it'll head to the state Senate.