New Texas laws go into effect this Sunday, Sept. 1 which were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year. Here are a few of the big ones.

Tobacco: Customers purchasing tobacco must be 21 years old and that includes both cigarettes and e-cigarettes. The law does not apply to those in the military. Violators will face a misdemeanor and up to $500 fine.

Cough medicine: You'll now have to be 18 to buy over-the-counter cough medicine. Lawmakers were concerned some medicines have an ingredient used by teenagers to get high. Texas is the 19th state to raise the minimum age.

Brass knuckles: You can soon carry brass knuckles. Up until now--they've been banned. But the representative who sponsored the bill says he wants people to be able to protect themselves.

Porch pirates: People who steal packages off front porches could go to prison with a new law that makes it a felony to steal mail, including packages, postcards, etc.

Hunting/fishing license: People can now show their hunting and fishing license on their digital device.

Beer to-go: Craft breweries can now sell up to a case of beer per customer, per day, to go.

Lemonade stands: Children's unlicensed lemonade stands won't be regulated if they're selling on private property.

Alcohol delivery: Restaurants, bars or businesses with a permit can deliver alcohol with food to homes or other locations.

Guns: Many laws relating to guns were approved this session. Some include: guns will be allowed in school parking lots, leases to rent a apartment or house can't ban guns, people can have a gun during a natural disaster without a license to carry and home owners associations can't restrict gun ownership.

School marshals: No limit on the amount of school marshals a school can have.

These Texas laws and many more go into effect Sunday.