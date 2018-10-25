Some Voters Report Problems With a Certain Type of Machine

Voters have reported problems with a certain type of voting machine. The machine is used in Tarrant County, and 81 others, according to the Dallas Morning News. It is not used in Dallas, Collin, and Denton Counties. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A number of voters have report problems with a certain type of voting machine in Texas.

The Secretary of State’s office issued an advisory about the problem.

"We have heard from a number of people voting on Hart eSlate machines that when they voted straight ticket, it appeared to them that the machine had changed one or more of their selections to a candidate from a different party. This can be caused by the voter taking keyboard actions before a page has fully appeared on the eSlate, thereby de-selecting the pre-filled selection of that party’s candidate…” said Keith Ingram, Director of Elections.

This specific machine uses a wheel and an enter button to maneuver the ballot and enter selections. The advisory goes on to say they should not be used simultaneously.

You can click here to read the entire advisory.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Tarrant County and 81 other counties use those machines. Dallas, Collin, and Denton counties do not.

NBC 5 spoke to the Tarrant County Elections administrator Heider Garcia. He explained that everyone should make sure to check their ballot on the final screen before casting it.

“I think that is the most important part. Go through the ballot, if you waited in line 20 minute 30 minutes, you might as well take an extra 30 seconds. Make sure that that summary page lists everything that you intend to vote for, and then hit the red cast button to make sure it is recorded,” said Garcia.