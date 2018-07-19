Lupe Valdez's Changes Campaign Managers, Lags in Polls, Cash

Former Dallas County Sheriff and current gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez (D) has a new campaign manager.

Tyler Tucker has replaced Bill Romjue as campaign manager and Romjue has transitioned into the role of an advisor, according to campaign spokesman Juan Bautista Dominguez.

Dominguez said Tucker most recently managed Ashley Lukenheimer’s race for Congress in Pennsylvania and held senior roles on Ralph Northam's gubernatorial campaign as well as Hillary Clinton's presidential run.

The switch comes right around the time Valdez's latest campaign fundraising records were reported.

She has raised $742,250.33, and as of June 30, she has $222,050.50 cash on hand.

Dominguez said Romjue, who was hit by a car in February and is recovering from the crash, will stay on as an advisor.

It is a big job ahead, and Valdez remains way behind in the fundraising race and in the polls.

Video Woman Douses Bank Lobby in Gasoline Then Demands Cash

Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) reports $29 million on hand

"Our campaign is about the people of Texas and the grassroots movements sweeping our communities. Ninety seven percent of our donations were from Texans and 77 percent were under $100," Dominguez said. "These are hard-earned funds coming from everyday Texans who know that our vision for the future is the way forward. This race is about creating opportunities -- not courting big donors and answering to special interests. This election will not be bought, it’s going to be fought by folks knocking on doors and making calls. We may not have tens of millions, but we’ve gained ground in the polls over the last two months and our message continues to resonate with everyday Texans."

We asked SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson about how this affects turnout.

'Tina, She's Gay!' Harry Styles Helps Teen Come Out to Mom

What is a girl to do when she decides to come out to her mom? Get Harry Styles to help. The One Direction crooner decided to give "Grace" a hand after seeing her handmade sign that said "I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you!!!" (Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018)

“I think Democrats will go out to vote because they are excited about Beto O'Rourke in his race against Ted Cruz. But for the Democrats to do well, there has to be cumulative strength from the top of the ticket to the bottom of the ticket. Everybody has to be pulling on their oar,” said Jillson.

Abbott’s campaign had another strong fundraising quarter. Texans for Greg Abbott reported raising $11 million in the second quarter of the year, with $29 million cash on hand.

“As our campaign enters the final months, we will be working hard to not just ensure victory for Governor Abbott this fall, but help Republicans up and down the ballot,” said Texans for Greg Abbott campaign manager, John Jackson. “Governor Abbott’s vision of creating a brighter future for all Texans has become reality over the past three and a half years and he is just getting started.”