Sessions Defends Trump's 'Zero Tolerance' Border Policy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlines Trump administration policies as he speaks to new immigration judges, in Falls Church, Va., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Immigration judges work for the Justice Department and are not part of the Judicial branch of government.

The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy is "perfectly legitimate, moral and decent," Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a new class of immigration judges Monday in Virginia, according to NBC News.

The policy resulted in children being separated from their parents at the border, bringing major pushback.

Sessions said that "incentives" created by the previous presidential administration encouraged migrants to abuse the asylum system.

"Asylum was never meant to provide escape from all the problems people face every day around the world," he said.

