Senior Pompeo Aide Steps Down Amid Impeachment Inquiry - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Senior Pompeo Aide Steps Down Amid Impeachment Inquiry

P. Michael McKinley is a seasoned foreign service officer

Published 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Overcoming Scoliosis
    AP
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, sits down for a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019, during the G-20 summit. At right is the secretary's senior adviser Michael McKinley.

    A career diplomat who served as senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has decided to step down, two State Department officials told NBC News on Thursday, just as foreign service officers find themselves caught in the middle of a confrontation between the White House and Democratic lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry.

    P. Michael McKinley, a seasoned foreign service officer who served as ambassador to Afghanistan, Colombia, Brazil and Peru, has told his colleagues he is resigning, the two officials said.

    McKinley's resignation was first reported by The Washington Post.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices