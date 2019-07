U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was met by an angry crowd inside Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, protesting his support of migrant detention centers, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Some protesters chanted 'free the children' while others confronted Cruz face-to-face.

He was escorted away by his staff.

Cruz has blamed his congressional colleagues for the crisis at the border.