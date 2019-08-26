China Takes Advantage of US on Trade, Cruz Says

China takes advantage of the United States when it comes to trade, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says.

Cruz visited Dallas Monday to speak to the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.

"If the result of this is an ongoing trade war with massive tariffs on both sides, that is not a good outcome. That is not good for Texas. That is not good for America," Cruz said. "I hope what will come of this, is the president's use of force will bring China to the bargaining table and get them to open up their markets -- get them to allow Texas farmers, Texas ranches, Texas small businesses and manufacturers to get into the Chinese market. That would be a win-win, and that would benefit the state of Texas."

Cruz arrived in North Texas as the 2020 political season heats up. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will target six seats in the Lone Star State. U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-San Antonio) said he believes that Texas is purple.

"I think Texas is a battleground. I fully expect the Democrats to invest over $100 million in the state of Texas, trying to win the presidential (election)," Cruz said. "I think they are trying hard to beat my colleague John Cornyn in the Senate race. Now, I don't think they are going to do that. We are going to keep Texas red. I am working hard to keep Texas red, but there is no doubt that this 2020 election is going to be a battle in Texas and across the country."