Senate Russia Probe Building Obstruction Case Against Trump: Feinstein - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Senate Russia Probe Building Obstruction Case Against Trump: Feinstein

    A Senate investigation into President Donald Trump's possible connections to Russia has revealed a possible obstruction of justice case against the president, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said on NBC's "Meet The Press" Sunday.

    "The [Senate] Judiciary Committee has an investigation going as well and it involves obstruction of justice and I think what we're beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice," Feinstein, the panel's top Democrat, said.

    "I see it in the hyper-frenetic attitude of the White House, the comments every day, the continual tweets. And I see it most importantly in what happened with the firing of Director [James] Comey, and it is my belief that that is directly because he did not agree to 'lift the cloud' of the Russia investigation. That’s obstruction of justice."

    Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey earlier this year in the midst of the bureau's investigation into Russia's interference into the 2016 presidential election.

    Flynn Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements to FBIFlynn Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements to FBI

    Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to a count of making false statements to the FBI. He is the fourth person charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

    (Published Friday, Dec. 1, 2017)

    Published 2 hours ago
