Senate Race: Down Ballot Effect

By Julie Fine

Published 2 hours ago

    Senate Race: Down Ballot Effect

    Enthusiasm for the Texas Senate race could have an effect down ballot. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Depending on what county you are in, enthusiasm for the Senate race could have a down ballot effect, especially if there are a lot of straight ticket voters.

    In traditionally blue Dallas County, if U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) does well, it could affect races that may be close. Those races include House District 32, where attorney Colin Allred is taking on longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Dallas). The race for senate district 16 is one we are keeping our eyes on as well. TX Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas) is hoping for a second term.  He is being challenged by attorney Nathan Johnson.

    Another race in Dallas County is for District Attorney. Republican Faith Johnson was appointed by TX Gov. Greg Abbott after Susan Hawk stepped down. She is running against John Creuzot, who is well known in democratic circles.

