Senate Democrats Accuse NRA of Promising Access to U.S. Officials in Exchange for Russian Business - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Guyger Takes the Stand in Murder Trial
logo_dfw_2x

Senate Democrats Accuse NRA of Promising Access to U.S. Officials in Exchange for Russian Business

The NRA is currently undergoing a crisis in its ranks as infighting and federal investigation into its finances have rocked the organization

Published 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Senate Democrats Accuse NRA of Promising Access to U.S. Officials in Exchange for Russian Business
    DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images
    This Feb. 10, 2017, file photo shows the logo of the National Rifle Association.

    The results of a congressional probe into the National Rifle Association’s ties to Russia paints a picture of NRA officials providing Russian officials access to American elected officials in exchange for lucrative business opportunities, NBC News reports.

    The investigation, conducted by Senate Finance Committee Democrats who released a report on their findings Friday, found that top officials at the NRA used the organization’s financial resources — largely collected by member dues — to curry favor with two Russians, Aleksander Torshin, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Russia, and his deputy, Maria Butina, who said they had access to top Russian officials.

    The investigators focused on a trip in 2015 in which Butina and Torshin led a delegation of NRA officials to Moscow. Former NRA President David Keene and his wife, Donna Keene, organized the trip with the promise of new business opportunities by the Russians, including access to a Russian arms manufacturer that was under U.S. sanctions.

    The NRA is currently undergoing a crisis in its ranks as infighting and federal investigation into its finances have rocked the organization. The New York State attorney general is investigating the organization for allegations that it violated its tax status. Butina is serving an 18 month sentence for conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign official.

    Trump Bashes Whistleblower and 'Spies' in Recorded Audio

    [NATL] Trump Bashes Whistleblower, Alludes to Execution in Recorded Audio

    President Donald Trump compared White House staffers who gave information to a whistleblower to spies and alluded to execution Thursday in audio obtained by the Los Angeles Times. "I want to know who's the person, who's the person who gave the whistleblower, who's the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that's close to a spy," Mr. Trump said.

    (Published 3 hours ago)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices