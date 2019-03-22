Kamala Harris: Mueller Report Should Be Made Public

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) drew cheers at a North Texas rally Friday by saying she would know how to "prosecute" President Donald Trump if her campaign is successful. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Asked what sets her apart from the other Democratic hopefuls, Harris said, "I know how and will know and do know how to prosecute the case against Donald Trump."

Harris is a former prosecutor and attorney general in California.

The presidential hopeful is the first to visit Tarrant County in 2019. She spoke at the Embassy Suites in Grapevine.

"[The Mueller] report needs to be made public," she said. "The American people have a right and they need to know. The underlying evidence that supports that report should be made public."

Harris added that Attorney General William Barr should be called to Congress to testify under oath and that the White House should not interfere with the report's full release.

In other comments, the senator called on making Medicare "for all" a way to fix the health care system, and legalizing recreational marijuana because she said the drug war has failed. She also blasted President Trump's border wall as a "vanity project."

Other Texas lawmakers had their own opinions on the Mueller report.

"Let's release the report. Trump does not need a sneak preview," said U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth). "We need to release the report so there can be some accountability, some transparency to find out exactly what happened."

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) did not comment or release a statement Friday.