Cornyn Faces 2020 Primary Challenge From Plano Businessman

Plano businessman Mark Yancey will challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the 2020 Republican primary.

"People both in the lower and the upper chambers are sent to Washington to get the work done for the people, and they haven't done that. They haven't done that, including John Cornyn," Yancey said.

Yancey, who spent three decades in financial services, said he believed the national debt is too high and that Cornyn is too close to leadership.

"I am worried about the 28 million people in Texas that John Cornyn has effectively ignored in my opinion, and has sided with Mitch McConnell and President Trump," he added.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-TN) is the Senate majority leader.

"Sounds like Mark is running in the wrong party," Cornyn's campaign manager John Jackson said.

This is not the first time Cornyn has faced a primary challenger as the incumbent. In 2014, seven candidates ran against him in the primary and he received more than 59% of the vote. Cornyn went on to win the general election with almost 62% of the vote.

State Sen. Pat Fallon (R-TX District 30) said he is looking into challenging Cornyn, but has not announced his plans.

Whoever runs against the senator will have to be able to raise money. Cornyn's campaign announced he raised almost $3.2 million dollars in the third quarter and has almost $10.8 million dollars in the bank.

The Democratic side of the Senate race is already crowded, with seven candidates. Former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell, Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Midland City Council member John Love III, Adrian Ocegueda and Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and State Sen. Royce West (D-TX District 23).

