Cornyn Faces 2020 Primary Challenge From Plano Businessman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Cornyn Faces 2020 Primary Challenge From Plano Businessman

By Julie Fine

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Overcoming Scoliosis
    NBC 5 News
    Plano businessman Mark Yancey will challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the 2020 Republican primary.

    Plano businessman Mark Yancey will challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the 2020 Republican primary.

    "People both in the lower and the upper chambers  are sent to Washington to get the work done for the people, and they haven't done that. They haven't done that, including John Cornyn," Yancey said.

    Yancey, who spent three decades in financial services, said he believed the national debt is too high and that Cornyn is too close to leadership.

    "I am worried about the 28 million people in Texas that John Cornyn has effectively ignored in my opinion, and has sided with Mitch McConnell and President Trump," he added.

    Top News: Climate Change Activists Hold Global Protest, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: 'Extinct Rebellion' Holds Global Climate Change Protests, More

    U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-TN) is the Senate majority leader.

    "Sounds like Mark is running in the wrong party," Cornyn's campaign manager John Jackson said.

    This is not the first time Cornyn has faced a primary challenger as the incumbent. In 2014, seven candidates ran against him in the primary and he received more than 59% of the vote. Cornyn went on to win the general election with almost 62% of the vote. 

    State Sen. Pat Fallon (R-TX District 30) said he is looking into challenging Cornyn, but has not announced his plans.

    Whoever runs against the senator will have to be able to raise money.  Cornyn's campaign announced he raised almost $3.2 million dollars in the third quarter and has almost $10.8 million dollars in the bank.

    The Democratic side of the Senate race is already crowded, with seven candidates. Former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell, Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Midland City Council member John Love III, Adrian Ocegueda and Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and State Sen. Royce West (D-TX District 23).

    Jimmy Carter Builds Home Despite Suffering Fall

    [NATL] Jimmy Carter Builds Home Despite Suffering Fall

    Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 95 last Tuesday, helped build his 36th project with Habitat for Humanity after suffering a fall in his Georgia home the day before. "I'm feeling good enough to build houses," Carter said. 

    (Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices