Cornyn: Trump Shouldn't Have Had to Declare Emergency

In a visit to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History to talk about STEM education Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said he thought Congress should have appropriated money for a border wall.

"I think it is a shame that the president had to, had to resort to his executive authority in order to do something that Congress should have done, in conjunction with the White House," Cornyn said.

The declaration is already being challenged in the courts, and could set a precedent for future presidents to declare a national emergency over issues like climate change or gun rights.

"I am concerned about the precedent it sets, but so far, what the president has identified is pre-existing congressional authorization," Cornyn said. "But as you know, Congress is the one that is supposed to appropriate the money and the president, as the executive branch, is the one who executes the laws. And so this does raise legitimate questions about the separation of powers, and that is what the courts are going to have to sort out."

Cornyn said he was already thinking ahead to 2020. He said he paid close attention to the 2018 Senate race between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke. O'Rourke reiterated Tuesday he has not ruled out another Senate bid.

"Not only was I taking notes, trying to learn what the message voters were sending us was, but also to get prepared for 2020, and that is what I am going to do," Cornyn said.