Tuesday is election day across the Texas and in Tarrant County there are two major bond packages voters are asked to consider.

In Arlington ISD there is a $966 million bond package on the ballot. According to the district, it hopes to address funding for facilities, fine arts, transportation, safety, security and technology.

Projects include:

• Renovations and furnishings for full-day pre-K classrooms

• Junior high and high school fine arts/dual language academies

• New playgrounds and shade structures for all elementary schools

• An addition to the Dan Dipert Career + Technical Center to meet program demand and allow for program expansion

• Renovate one existing high school field to be the 3rd varsity competition field in the district

• Upgrades to athletics facilities and fine arts spaces

• New fine arts instruments and uniforms

• New school buses

• Safety and security upgrades

Tarrant County College is asking voters to consider an $825 million bond package.

This bond would allow for projects including:

• More than 200 offerings in different associate degrees & certifications

• Career-ready training of healthcare technicians and nurses

• Public safety training for careers in law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), and fire fighting

• Adult job re-training classes

• Technology and computer science career training

• Skill-training classes in construction trades, culinary arts, hospitality, and manufacturing

• Transferable college classes to local 4-year colleges (like UTA, UNT, TCU, TWU, Tarleton & others)

• Advance college credit opportunities for Tarrant County high school students

