Tuesday is election day across the Texas and in Tarrant County there are two major bond packages voters are asked to consider.
In Arlington ISD there is a $966 million bond package on the ballot. According to the district, it hopes to address funding for facilities, fine arts, transportation, safety, security and technology.
Projects include:
• Renovations and furnishings for full-day pre-K classrooms
• Junior high and high school fine arts/dual language academies
• New playgrounds and shade structures for all elementary schools
• An addition to the Dan Dipert Career + Technical Center to meet program demand and allow for program expansion
• Renovate one existing high school field to be the 3rd varsity competition field in the district
• Upgrades to athletics facilities and fine arts spaces
• New fine arts instruments and uniforms
• New school buses
• Safety and security upgrades
Tarrant County College is asking voters to consider an $825 million bond package.
This bond would allow for projects including:
• More than 200 offerings in different associate degrees & certifications
• Career-ready training of healthcare technicians and nurses
• Public safety training for careers in law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), and fire fighting
• Adult job re-training classes
• Technology and computer science career training
• Skill-training classes in construction trades, culinary arts, hospitality, and manufacturing
• Transferable college classes to local 4-year colleges (like UTA, UNT, TCU, TWU, Tarleton & others)
• Advance college credit opportunities for Tarrant County high school students