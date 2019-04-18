Sarah Sanders Admitted She Had No Evidence for Claims About FBI Agents, Comey - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Sarah Sanders Admitted She Had No Evidence for Claims About FBI Agents, Comey

Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    DOJ Releases Mueller Report

    A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian election meddling and President Donald Trump has been released to Congress and the public. (Published 3 hours ago)

    On May 10, 2017, then-White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders claimed that the firing of former FBI director James Comey by President Donald Trump came after “countless” FBI agents had told the White House they had lost confidence in the director, NBC News reported.

    But a report released Thursday by special counsel Robert Mueller makes clear not only that Sanders’ claim had no evidence to support it but that she continued to defend the claim in spite of that.

    While Sanders’ claim was widely scrutinized at the time, the revelation in the Mueller report that she admitted to having no evidence for the claim sparked renewed criticism.

    The Mueller report underscored the extent to which the White House created an unreliable narrative about Comey’s firing, with Sanders’ statements deflecting questions about Trump’s justification for the move.

    Mueller Report: 10 Instances of Possible Obstruction of Justice by President Donald TrumpMueller Report: 10 Instances of Possible Obstruction of Justice by President Donald Trump

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election included instances of potential obstruction by President Donald Trump. Here is a rundown of the ten mentioned in the report.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices