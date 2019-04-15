Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders released 10 years of tax returns Monday evening, NBC News reports. They show the majority of his income came from his U.S. Senate salary until 2016, when his income jumped with the publication of a book on his first presidential run.

His total income popped to over $1 million in 2016 and 2017, after he wrote “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In” in November 2016, raising his effective tax rate for those years to over 30 percent.

“I consider paying more in taxes as my income rose to be both an obligation and an investment in our country," Sanders said in a statement his campaign released. "I will continue to fight to make our tax system more progressive so that our country has the resources to guarantee the American Dream to all people.”

During his 2016 campaign, Sanders released a summary of his 2014 tax returns but this is the first time he has made his full releases public.

Sanders has been under pressure to release his returns since he launched his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in February. In a televised CNN town hall shortly after, the senator promised to release them "sooner than later.”