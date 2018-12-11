A special election runoff battle is underway in Dallas to replace former city councilman Dwaine Caraway, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes and resigned in August.

A special election runoff battle will be decided Tuesday on who will replace former city councilman Dwaine Caraway, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes and resigned in August.

Former City Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold, who served from 2015-17 when Caraway was term limited, is facing Keyaira Saunders, a co-founder of the Next Generation Action Network.

Arnold defeated Saunders in the 2015 election when there was a field of eight candidates for the seat. Then, Caraway came back from term limits in 2017 and defeated Arnold, only to resign last year after he was indicted in connection with the Dallas County Schools bribery scandal.

Saunders and Arnold emerged as the top two candidates from an amazing field of 13 that qualified for the special November election to replace Caraway.

The winner takes office Dec. 19 to complete Caraway's remaining term and faces re-election in May 2019.