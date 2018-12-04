Runoff Battle to Replace Indicted Dallas Councilman Caraway

A special election runoff battle is underway in Dallas to replace former city councilman Dwaine Caraway, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes and resigned in August. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A special election runoff battle is underway in Dallas to replace former city councilman Dwaine Caraway, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes and resigned in August.

"At this point we have been without representation for 120 days. So, you need someone who is ready to go day one," former council member Carolyn King Arnold said. She served from 2015-17 while Caraway was term limited.

Her runoff opponent is Keyaira Saunders, a co-founder of the Next Generation Action Network.

"All due respect, she had her opportunity to show her effectiveness and the change. Me as a constituent, I didn't see anything," Saunders said.

Arnold defeated Saunders in the 2015 election when there was a field of eight candidates for the seat. Then, Caraway came back from term limits in 2017 and defeated Arnold, only to resign last year after he was indicted in connection with the Dallas County Schools bribery scandal.

"That is behind us, and what's more important to me now is that we restore integrity to the office of District 4, that our community is well represented," Arnold said.

Arnold said her knowledge and past experience at city hall will better serve constituents.

Saunders said her energy will better serve the community, as she worked to white wash graffiti in the district recently.

"What I bring to District 4 is the hands on," Saunders said. "I'm willing to get out here, jeans, tennis shoes, shirt, and do the work myself."

Saunders and Arnold emerged as the top two candidates from an amazing field of 13 that qualified for the special November election to replace Caraway.

Early voting is underway through Friday for the runoff on Dec. 11.

The winner takes office Dec. 19 to complete Caraway's remaining term and faces re-election in May 2019.