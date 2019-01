This Dec. 6, 2018, file photo shows Roger Stone speak at the American Priority Conference in Washington.

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, Mueller's office said.

He was indicted on five counts of false statements and one count each of obstruction and witness tampering.

Stone was arrested in Fort Lauderdale and will appear in court Friday, Mueller's office said.

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

Senator Bashes 'Medieval Wall' as 2 Shutdown Bills Fail