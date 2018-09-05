FILE - Jerome Corsi is seen at a signing for his book "Where Is the Birth Certificate?" at the Book Expo America, May 25, 2011, in New York, N.Y.

A conspiracy theorist linked to both ex-Trump aide Roger Stone and Infowars host Alex Jones has been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., Friday as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, his attorney David Gray said.

Jerome Corsi, who authored the books "Where’s the Birth Certificate?" and "Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump" intends to comply with the Mueller team’s subpoena, Gray said.

As Gray told NBC News, Corsi expects to face questions about his relationship with Stone, who is suspected of communicating with Wikileaks and hacker Guccifer 2.0 — both entities allegedly involved in releasing hacked Democratic emails obtained by Russia-linked agencies — during the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign.

Corsi’s name first came up in the Mueller probe in March. As first reported by NBC News, Trump ally and Corsi associate Ted Malloch was detained at Boston’s Logan Airport and questioned by the FBI.

Malloch said federal agents questioned him about Stone, Corsi and WikiLeaks. Malloch said he told them he met Stone a total of three times and always with groups of people, and that Corsi had helped edit one of his books years ago.

The Corsi subpoena was first reported by the New York Times. A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.