Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller reunited during "Saturday Night Live" cold open in a interrogation scene between a nervous Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen played by Ben Stiller and determined FBI Director Robert Mueller played by Robert De Niro.

Kate McKinnon's Jeff Session and Beck Bennett's Mike Pence tricks Ben Stiller's Cohen into a room with a lie detector test and De Niro's Mueller waiting for him.

"I dont know, Mr. Vice President, I dont know. I feel like I say this every week but this week was bad," said Mc Kinnon's Sessions. "I beginning to regret my wish to become a real boy."

Stiller's Cohen walks in pissed off about the raid, "Can you beleive what they are doing to poor Mr. Trump? It's a disgrace. This whole raid was a complete violation of attorney-criminal privilege."

The "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost and Michael Che were joined by Kate McKinnon's Laura Ingraham, the Fox News anchorwoman. Sponsors pulled ads from Ingraham's show after she shared her opinion about survivors of the Florida school shooting and their activism.

McKinnon's Ingraham told Jost she had new sponsorship and started naming them during her appearance, "I am not going to cave to bullying -- I don't care if I lost sponsors," McKinnon's Ingraham said.

"The totalitarian left can attack me all they want. But I will continue to defend the first amendment, that's my right to bully people without being bullied in return," McKinnon's Ingraham said.

The show's host was actor and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney who spoke about his time on the show and getting older.

After staying out of the public eye, musical guest Jack White performed "Over, Over and Over" and "Connected by Love."