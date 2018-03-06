Republicans, Democrats Add Non-Binding Props to Texas Primary Ballot - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

Republicans, Democrats Add Non-Binding Props to Texas Primary Ballot

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, except for some far West Texas locations, such as El Paso, where they close at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time

Published at 6:39 PM CST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 7:54 PM CST on Mar 6, 2018

    See Returns For All Races Here

    Here is the full list of ballot propositions submitted by the State Democratic Executive Committee and the State Republican Executive Committee for inclusion on the 2018 Republican General Primary Election ballot.

    Answers to all questions were yes/no.

    2018 Republican Primary Ballot Propositions

    Prop #1 - Texas should replace the property tax system with an appropriate consumption tax equivalent.

    Prop.1 - Property Tax System

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1052725

    68%
    Against

    499728

    32%

    Prop #2 - No governmental entity should ever construct or fund construction of toll roads without voter approval.

    Prop.2 - Toll Roads Approval

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1369208

    90%
    Against

    153735

    10%

    Prop #3 - Republicans in the Texas House should select their Speaker nominee by secret ballot in a binding caucus without Democrat influence.

    Prop. 3 - House Speaker Vote

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1274367

    85%
    Against

    223372

    15%

    Prop #4 - Texas should require employers to screen new hires through the free E-Verify system to protect jobs for legal workers.

    Prop. 4 - Screening New Hires

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1368850

    90%
    Against

    147630

    10%

    Prop #5 - Texas families should be empowered to choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education, using tax credits or exemptions without government constraints or intrusion.

    Prop. 5 - School Choice

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1199388

    79%
    Against

    325219

    21%

    Prop #6 - Texas should protect the privacy and safety of women and children in spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers in all Texas schools and government buildings.

    Prop. 6 - Privacy Protection

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1383041

    90%
    Against

    149763

    10%

    Prop #7 - I believe abortion should be abolished in Texas.

    Prop. 7 - Abolish Abortion

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1025120

    68%
    Against

    478423

    32%

    Prop #8 - Vote fraud should be a felony in Texas to help ensure fair elections.

    Prop. 8 - Voter Fraud Punishment

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1456726

    95%
    Against

    80329

    5%

    Prop #9 - Texas demands that Congress completely repeal Obamacare.

    Prop. 9 - Repeal Obamacare

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1323843

    87%
    Against

    198706

    13%

    Prop #10 - To slow the growth of property taxes, yearly revenue increases should be capped at 4%, with increases in excess of 4% requiring voter approval.

    Prop. 10 - Property Tax Cap

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1414847

    94%
    Against

    92038

    6%

    Prop #11 - Tax dollars should not be used to fund the building of stadiums for professional or semi-professional sports teams.

    Prop. 11 - Stadium Tax Dollars

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1322374

    87%
    Against

    202674

    13%

    2018 Democratic Primary Ballot Propositions

    Prop #1 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

    Prop. 1 - Public Education

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1015736

    96%
    Against

    42120

    4%

    Prop #2 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to refinance student loan debt with the Federal Reserve at a 0% interest rate, as relief for the crushing burden of debt and an investment in the next generation of Americans?

    Prop. 2 - Refinance Student Loans

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    985630

    93%
    Against

    68973

    7%

    Prop #3 - Should everyone in Texas have a right to healthcare, guaranteed by a universal, quality Medicare-for-all system?

    Prop. 3 - Universal Health Care

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1003684

    95%
    Against

    54868

    5%

    Prop #4 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave and a living wage that respects their hard work?

    Prop. 4 - Economic Security

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1008041

    96%
    Against

    44576

    4%

    Prop #5 - Should the Democratic Party promote a national jobs program, with high wage and labor standards, to replace crumbling infrastructure and rebuild hurricane damaged areas, paid for with local, state, and federal bonds financed through the Federal Reserve at low interest with long term maturities?

    Prop. 5 - National Jobs Program

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    965554

    93%
    Against

    72037

    7%

    Prop #6 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, and a healthy environment?

    Prop. 6 - Right to Clean Air, Water

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1039978

    99%
    Against

    15392

    1%

    Prop #7 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, who they love, socioeconomic status, or from where they come?

    Prop. 7 - Right to Dignity, Respect

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    YES

    1018478

    97%
    NO

    31447

    3%

    Prop #8 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities including high speed internet, free from any form of discrimination?

    Prop. 8 - Right to Housing

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    955995

    92%
    Against

    85026

    8%

    Prop #9 - Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, a state election holiday, and no corporate campaign influence, foreign interference, or illegal gerrymandering?

    Prop. 9 - Right to Vote

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    990511

    95%
    Against

    56853

    5%

    Prop #10 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally and puts an end to the mass incarceration of young people of color for minor offenses?

    Prop. 10 - Fair Criminal Justice System

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1012581

    97%
    Against

    33788

    3%

    Prop #11 - Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

    Prop. 11 - Immigrant Rights

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    990818

    94%
    Against

    58178

    6%

    Prop #12 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair tax system, where all interests (business, corporations, and individuals) pay their share, so that state government meets its obligations?

    Prop. 12 - Right to Fair Taxation

    99% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    For

    1008971

    97%
    Against

    35604

    3%

