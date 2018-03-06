Here is the full list of ballot propositions submitted by the State Democratic Executive Committee and the State Republican Executive Committee for inclusion on the 2018 Republican General Primary Election ballot.

Answers to all questions were yes/no.

2018 Republican Primary Ballot Propositions

Prop #1 - Texas should replace the property tax system with an appropriate consumption tax equivalent.

Prop.1 - Property Tax System 99% Reporting

Prop #2 - No governmental entity should ever construct or fund construction of toll roads without voter approval.

Prop.2 - Toll Roads Approval 99% Reporting

Prop #3 - Republicans in the Texas House should select their Speaker nominee by secret ballot in a binding caucus without Democrat influence.

Prop. 3 - House Speaker Vote 99% Reporting

Prop #4 - Texas should require employers to screen new hires through the free E-Verify system to protect jobs for legal workers.

Prop. 4 - Screening New Hires 99% Reporting

Prop #5 - Texas families should be empowered to choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education, using tax credits or exemptions without government constraints or intrusion.

Prop. 5 - School Choice 99% Reporting

Prop #6 - Texas should protect the privacy and safety of women and children in spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers in all Texas schools and government buildings.

Prop. 6 - Privacy Protection 99% Reporting

Prop #7 - I believe abortion should be abolished in Texas.

Prop. 7 - Abolish Abortion 99% Reporting

Prop #8 - Vote fraud should be a felony in Texas to help ensure fair elections.

Prop. 8 - Voter Fraud Punishment 99% Reporting

Prop #9 - Texas demands that Congress completely repeal Obamacare.

Prop. 9 - Repeal Obamacare 99% Reporting

Prop #10 - To slow the growth of property taxes, yearly revenue increases should be capped at 4%, with increases in excess of 4% requiring voter approval.

Prop. 10 - Property Tax Cap 99% Reporting

Prop #11 - Tax dollars should not be used to fund the building of stadiums for professional or semi-professional sports teams.

Prop. 11 - Stadium Tax Dollars 99% Reporting

2018 Democratic Primary Ballot Propositions

Prop #1 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Prop. 1 - Public Education 99% Reporting

Prop #2 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to refinance student loan debt with the Federal Reserve at a 0% interest rate, as relief for the crushing burden of debt and an investment in the next generation of Americans?

Prop. 2 - Refinance Student Loans 99% Reporting

Prop #3 - Should everyone in Texas have a right to healthcare, guaranteed by a universal, quality Medicare-for-all system?

Prop. 3 - Universal Health Care 99% Reporting

Prop #4 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Prop. 4 - Economic Security 99% Reporting

Prop #5 - Should the Democratic Party promote a national jobs program, with high wage and labor standards, to replace crumbling infrastructure and rebuild hurricane damaged areas, paid for with local, state, and federal bonds financed through the Federal Reserve at low interest with long term maturities?

Prop. 5 - National Jobs Program 99% Reporting

Prop #6 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, and a healthy environment?

Prop. 6 - Right to Clean Air, Water 99% Reporting

Prop #7 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, who they love, socioeconomic status, or from where they come?

Prop. 7 - Right to Dignity, Respect 99% Reporting

Prop #8 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities including high speed internet, free from any form of discrimination?

Prop. 8 - Right to Housing 99% Reporting

Prop #9 - Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, a state election holiday, and no corporate campaign influence, foreign interference, or illegal gerrymandering?

Prop. 9 - Right to Vote 99% Reporting

Prop #10 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally and puts an end to the mass incarceration of young people of color for minor offenses?

Prop. 10 - Fair Criminal Justice System 99% Reporting

Prop #11 - Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Prop. 11 - Immigrant Rights 99% Reporting

Prop #12 - Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair tax system, where all interests (business, corporations, and individuals) pay their share, so that state government meets its obligations?