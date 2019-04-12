Report: Trump Told Acting DHS Head He'd Pardon Him If He Were Sent to Jail for Closing the Border - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Report: Trump Told Acting DHS Head He'd Pardon Him If He Were Sent to Jail for Closing the Border

Earlier this month, Trump said he was "100 percent" prepared to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico to block an influx of migrants

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Report: Trump Told Acting DHS Head He'd Pardon Him If He Were Sent to Jail for Closing the Border
    Alex Brandon/AP
    This March 6, 2019, file photo shows now acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington.

    President Donald Trump told acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan last week to close the U.S. southern border and that he would pardon him if he faced any legal challenges, according to The New York Times.

    The paper, citing three people briefed about the conversation, reported that they spoke when Trump visited the border town of Calexico, Calif., last week shortly before he named McAleenan acting homeland security secretary, NBC News reports

    One of the officials briefed on the conversation said they did not know whether the president was joking. But Trump's remarks alarmed officials at the agency who were briefed on it, The Times said.

    NBC News has not independently confirmed the report.

    AG Barr: ‘I Think Spying Did Occur’ on 2016 Trump Campaign

    [NATL] AG Barr: ‘I Think Spying Did Occur’ on 2016 Trump Campaign

    Attorney General William Barr was asked why he has a team looking into why the FBI opened an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He said he thought that “spying did occur” on the Trump campaign. “The question was whether it was adequately predicated,” he said.

    (Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019)

    Tyler Houlton, a spokesman for DHS, denied Trump had asked McAleenan to do anything illegal. "At no time has the president indicated, asked, directed or pressured the acting secretary to do anything illegal," Houlton said. "Nor would the acting secretary take actions that are not in accordance with our responsibility to enforce the law."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices