ICE Raids on 2,000 Undocumented Immigrant Families to Begin Sunday: Sources

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants is scheduled to begin Sunday after it had been postponed by President Donald Trump over two weeks ago, two senior officials with the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to NBC News.

The raids will take place over multiple days and include "collateral" deportations, The New York Times first reported, citing two current and one former homeland security officials who were not named. In those cases, ICE agents might detain people who were not initially targeted, but happened to be there during the raids. The final details of the operation "remain in flux" for security reasons, the report said.

At least 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered to be deported yet remain in the country illegally are expected to be targeted, the anonymous officials told the Times and NBC News.

The raids will target the same 10 cities that were previously named and include Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York, NBC News reported.

Trump delayed nationwide deportation raids on June 22 after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked him to call them off, The Associated Press reported. At the time, ICE officials were concerned officers' safety was jeopardized because too many details of the operation had been made public.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border," Trump wrote on Twitter. "If not, Deportations start!"