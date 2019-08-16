Rep. Joaquin Castro responded to Gov. Greg Abbott's Town Hall which addressed a wide range of topics, including gun safety.

"As the school year starts, we all have to face the fact that we have to look into our children’s eyes and have a conversation, not about the excitement of the first day of class, but about the people who could harm us and about getting back safe and active shooter drills," said Rep. Joaquín Castro, who gave a Democratic response Thursday after the town hall, NBC affiliate KXAN reported.

Gov. Abbott also addressed topics such as immigration, school safety, property taxes, mental health issues and others, but what has been resonating for Texans and across the nation is the El Paso mass shooting on Aug. 3 where 22 people were killed and many were injured.

