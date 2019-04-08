California Rep. Swalwell Joins Democratic Presidential Race

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) listens to speakers at the Monroe County Democrats spaghetti supper at the First Christian Church on February 17, 2019 in Albia, Iowa.

Another prominent critic of President Donald Trump has joined the dozen-plus Democrats who want to challenge him in 2020.

East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell officially declared his bid for the 2020 presidential race Monday evening in an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" after much speculation and visits to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and other states in the months leading up to the announcement.

"I see a country in quicksand ... nothing gets done," he said.

The 38-year-old Democratic congressman who represents California’s 15th Congressional District said:

"I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home. Nothing gets done," Swalwell says in a clip released early by the show. "I'm ready to solve these problems. I'm running for president of the United States."

"It's official," he added to cheers from the audience. "Boy did it feel good to say that."

The Late Show released the clip on Twitter.

Swalwell joins what is expected to be a wide-open race for the Democratic presidential nomination. There's no apparent front-runner at this early stage, and he will face off against several of his Senate colleagues who have more name recognition.