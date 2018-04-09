Rep. Beto O'Rourke Says He'd Vote to Impeach Trump

U.S. Rep. and current candidate for Senate Beto O'Rourke (D-TX 16th District) says if he's elected he'd vote to impeach President Donald Trump.



O'Rourke, 45, made the comment Monday during an interview with Lubbock's KFYO radio host Chad Hasty.



"The answer is yes," O'Rourke said. "I've seen an effort to obstruct justice in the investigation of what happened in the 2016 election."



O'Rourke went on to say that there should be no impeachment hearing until special council Robert Muller's investigation is complete.



O'Rourke is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the November General Election.