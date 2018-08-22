Rep. Duncan Hunter was indicted for misusing over $250,000 of campaign funds. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more on the story. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California brought charges Tuesday against U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, accusing the couple of misusing campaign funds for years and filing false records. The pair allegedly used more than $250,000 in campaign contributions to pay for family trips to Italy and other locations, golf outings, dental work and more.

Duncan Hunter’s attorney, Gregory A. Vega, has called the indictment politically motivated, stating there was pressure to wrap up the investigation before the general election in November. Hunter notably was the second member of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump for president.

A federal indictment details the 60 criminal charges brought against Duncan Hunter, who represents the 50th Congressional District in San Diego, and his wife. Read the 48-page indictment below: