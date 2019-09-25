Read the Details of Trump's Phone Call With Ukraine's President

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York.

Here is a five-page memo summarizing a call on July 25, 2019, between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Donald Trump that was made public Wednesday by the Trump administration.

The document notes that the memo is "not a verbatim transcript of a discussion."

It was released under pressure from Democrats, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House was launching a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.