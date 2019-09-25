Read the Details of Trump's Phone Call With Ukraine's President
Published 32 minutes ago
Here is a five-page memo summarizing a call on July 25, 2019, between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Donald Trump that was made public Wednesday by the Trump administration.
The document notes that the memo is "not a verbatim transcript of a discussion."
It was released under pressure from Democrats, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House was launching a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.