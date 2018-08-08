Sen. Rand Paul Says He Delivered Letter From Trump to Putin

From left: Texas Sen. Don Huffines, Sen. Rand Paul and his communications director Sergio Gor attend a meeting with Russian lawmakers in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

While in Moscow this week, Sen. Rand Paul delivered a letter from President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Paul said Wednesday.

NBC News reported that Paul was "honored" to deliver the note, which the White House described as a "letter of introduction" that "mentioned topics of interest that Senator Paul wanted to discuss with President Putin."

Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, said "the letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges."

Paul also said he secured the first visit to Washington from members of the Russian Federation in nearly three years.