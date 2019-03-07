Former Rep. Ralph Hall, the oldest-ever member of the U.S. House, has died at age 95.

Hall's longtime strategist, Ed Valentine, says the Texas Republican died at his home Thursday morning.

Hall became the oldest member of the U.S. House in 2012, breaking North Carolina Rep. Charles Manly Stedman's record. Stedman died in office at age 89. Hall was 91 when he left office in 2014.

Hall was elected to Congress as a Democrat in 1980 to represent a district near Dallas.

He became a Republican in 2004, backed by his friend, President George W. Bush.

Bush released the following statement early Thursday afternoon:

Laura and I are deeply saddened that a good friend and a great Texan has died. Ralph Hall epitomized decency, class, and patriotism. Like my father, he was a Naval aviator in World War II who went on to serve in the United States House of Representatives. He faithfully represented Texans there for some 35 years, and our state and our country are better for it. Laura and I will miss Ralph and remember his example. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hampton, Brett, and Blakely.

Hall won the 2012 Republican primary despite a tea party challenge. But he lost in a primary upset in 2014 toJohn Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe released the following statement Thursday afternoon.

"Today the 4th District of Texas lost a great leader, statesman and friend. From his defense of our nation during WWII through his time as our Representative in Congress, Ralph Hall lived a remarkable life dedicated selflessly to serving his fellow citizens. Congressman Hall leaves behind a timeless legacy that will forever be remembered and appreciated by generations of Texans. Michele and I are keeping Ralph's family and loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time."

The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement on the Hall's passing.