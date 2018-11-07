The race to fill a vacant seat left by former Dallas City Council member Dwaine Caraway will continue into December. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Race to Fill Dwaine Caraway's Seat Continues to December

Caraway resigned from City Council District 4 after pleading guilty to taking bribes from a vendor in connection with the Dallas County Schools bus scandal.

There were 13 candidates for the special election at the filing deadline in August. Lester Houston Junior dropped out but remains on the ballot.

The winner will serve the remaining six months of Caraway's term before elections in May.

District 4 includes much of South Oak Cliff and the South Lancaster Road corridor.

The runoff is scheduled for Dec. 11.