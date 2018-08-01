Race for Texas Senate Appears to be a Close One

There are two new polls in the race for Texas Senate, and both show a tightening race.
A Texas Lyceum poll shows a close race, with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) leading U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso) 41-percent to 39-percent. But the poll also revealed 19-percent of people are undecided.
It is the closest any poll has shown the two candidates. A pollster from the Cruz Campaign tells NBC 5 he does not believe the sampling is accurate.
A Quinnipiac poll was also released on Wednesday. This poll shows Cruz with a six point lead. Cruz has 49-percent, compared to O’Rourke’s 43-percent.
Voters were surveyed between July 26 and July 31. Quinnipiac last released a poll in late May, and that poll showed Cruz with a 11 point lead.
Both polls show Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) with leads in their re-election contests.