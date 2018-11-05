Race for District 32 Congressional Seat One to Watch Tuesday

What to Know
In one of the tightest congressional races in North Texas, civil rights lawyer Colin Allred is hoping to unseat longtime Republican Rep. Pete Sessions.
According to recent polls (11:30), the race is a dead heat.
Sessions, who ran unopposed in 2016 and is the chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, knows this district very well, having served as the representative for 15 years, since 2003.
"This is by and large a Republican district. People do understand the differences. This is not a slight difference between us. This is a huge difference," Sessions said in an interview with NBC 5 on Oct. 1.
In a year when Democrats are hoping for a blue wave, Allred, a former NFL player who served in the Obama White House, is hoping anti-Republican sentiment will make for a good turnout.
"This is, for us, I think gonna be all about turnout and making sure that people know about the election. That they know about me," said Allred during an interview with NBC 5 on Oct. 1.
The tight race has not only attracted a lot of attention, it's also attracted a lot of campaign contributions. According to the Wall Street Journal, a Republican Super PAC committed $2.7 million to support Sessions; Allred received $2.2 million from a Democratic Super PAC.
The night before early voting began last month, Sessions and Allred took part in a last-minute debate that covered health care, immigration, the #MeToo movement and took audience questions on gun control and campaign finance.