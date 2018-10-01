Race Between Pete Sessions, Colin Allred Heats Up

The race for Congressional district 32 appears to be tightening, according to a new poll. The race is also getting national attention. (Published 45 minutes ago)

The race for Congressional Dist. 32 is heating up. This weekend incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions ran a new ad on television saying liberals are targeting him.

Democratic challenger Colin Allred has had an ad on the air for a few weeks. His ad focuses on his mother raising him in the district. He is a former NFL player, and is a civil rights lawyer.

The Dist. 32 race has gotten more competitive and the independent Cook Political Report calls it a toss-up. The New York Times polled 500 people in the district and Sessions, an 15-year incumbent, is up by only one.

Allred is now asking for a televised debate with Sessions.

"I think that it is really important for the people of North Texas to hear us out on live television, to see our contrasting visions for where we want to go," said Allred.

Sessions points out they already have other events scheduled together, open to the public and the media.

"We have too many things scheduled already. This is not just late, but this interferes with other plans that we have," said Sessions.

Video Survivors of Sex Assault React to Kavanaugh News

It’s a race that's not just getting lots of attention, but also attracting lots of money as well. According to the Wall Street Journal, a Republican Super PAC has committed $2.7 million to support Congressman Sessions. Allred is getting $2.2 million from a Democratic Super PAC.

Pete Sessions' latest ad says liberals are targeting him as arrows are shot into a campaign sign.



In a year when Democrats are hoping for a blue wave, Allred is hoping for good turnout.

"This is, for us, I think gonna be all about turnout and making sure that people know about the election. That they know about me," said Allred.

That's in a district Sessions knows very well, having served as the Dist. 32 rep for 15 years, since 2003.

"This is by and large a Republican district. People do understand the differences. This is not a slight difference between us. This is a huge difference," said Sessions.

Both are ready for a fight in a district where there wasn't even a Democratic challenger during the last election in 2016.