6 Proposals for Reducing Gun Violence and How They Work

During the Public Safety Medal of Valor award ceremony, President Trump said that he has been in discussions with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on a proposal to ban “bump stocks,” devices that increase the firing rate of semi-automatic guns to match the firing rate of machine guns.

Expanded background checks? Raising the minimum age to buy weapons like the AR-15? Another assault weapons ban? Restricting "bump stocks"?

There are plenty of proposals being discussed in the wake of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead, NBC News reported, with little agreement so far among politicians President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Rick Scott and congressional Republicans and Democrats.



It's the most sustained gun law debate since the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

NBC News took a look at the biggest ideas proposed by lawmakers and Trump, what changes they would bring about and what chances they have of being put in place.

