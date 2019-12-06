Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Says Texas Could Vote for Democrat

In a campaign stop in Dallas late Friday, Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang said the political tides are turning in Texas and predicted a Democrat could win for the first time in more than four decades.

In a campaign stop in Dallas late Friday, Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang said the political tides are turning in Texas and predicted a Democrat could win for the first time in more than four decades.

"I believe Texas is turning increasingly purple," Yang told reporters. "We're seeing it more and more."

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate carried Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976.

But even Andrew Yang's most vocal supporters wonder if he can carry Texas, even if he somehow wins the nomination.

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisoonsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the office with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

"A Democrat winning in Texas is probably not that possible," said Marcos Mateus of Plano.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd of several hundred at Gilley's Dallas, Yang repeated his central campaign themes -- legalizing marijuana, stimulating the economy by taxing corporations and giving every American $1,000 a month, and preparing the economy for robots and automation.

"When was the last time you heard a politician fourth industrial revolution?" he said. "Just now."

The fourth industrial revolution refers to automation replacing workers.

Yang, an entrepeneur and political newcomer, also said he supports impeaching President Trump but doesn't believe the Republican-controlled Senate will remove him.

"I believe Donald Trump will still be the president come 2020 and my job is to beat him in the ballot box," he said after the rally.

Key Findings of Fact from 'The Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report'

The House Intelligence Committee released a report outlining evidence for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

Yang said he hopes to return to Texas soon but for now will focus on the first caucus state of Iowa with a five-day bus tour there next week.

In October, President Trump packed the American Airlines Center.

He and other Republicans are confident they'll keep Texas red.