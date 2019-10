President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally in Dallas on October 17.

The event will be held at the American Airlines Center and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

You must register for tickets by going to the President's campaign website. They will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Doors to the AAC will open for general admission at 4 p.m. on the day of the rally.

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women