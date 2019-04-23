Precinct Chair Caught on Camera Taking Campaign Sign of Rival Candidate: Homeowner - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Precinct Chair Caught on Camera Taking Campaign Sign of Rival Candidate: Homeowner

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Precinct Chair Caught Taking Rival Candidate's Campaign Sign

    A Plano City Council race is heating up. One homeowner said his surveillance cameras caught a precinct chair stealing a campaign sign for a rival candidate. (Published 2 minutes ago)

    The battle lines are being drawn in Plano in what's become one of the most contentious political seasons in recent memory.

    Keller McCrary said what happened at his Plano home earlier this month was an example.

    "It is terrible, it really is," McCrary said.

    Surveillance video recorded at his Plano home showed a woman approach his door, knock, and when no one answered, she walked off with a political sign for a Plano City Council candidate running against the one she endorsed.

    Top News: Mexican Police Detains Hundreds in Caravan Raid

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Mexican Police Detains Hundreds in Caravan Raid
    Moises Castillo/AP

    "Are you kidding me? Stealing a sign, that's theft," McCrary said.

    McCrary reported it to Plano police.

    The same day, he said he received a letter from the person who claimed responsibility -- Suzanne Blackstone, precinct chair for the Denton County Republican Party.

    "It was probably a two-line apology, but, this is why you shouldn't be representing the other party you're representing," McCrary explained.

    Blackstone didn't return NBC 5's request for comment.

    Coincidentally, she showed up at McCrary's home as an NBC 5 crew was leaving.

    Mumps Outbreak Hits Indiana University

    [NATL] Mumps Outbreak Hits Indiana University

    Officials at Indiana University's main campus say they now have 20 confirmed cases of mumps at the school as of February. Cases were logged among students in dormitories and off-campus housing.

    (Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019)

    "I've been advised not to comment," Blackstone told NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans.

    McCrary said Blackstone apologized, but had yet to return the yard sign.

    "I don't care about the politics, I mean I do but I don't. Right's right and wrong's wrong, and she just outright took our sign," McCrary said.

    Blackstone endorsed another candiate, Shelby Williams, in the Plano City Council race.

    Williams didn't return NBC 5's request for comment.

    In a statement, candidate Ron Kelley said, "I'm sad that local politics has stooped to such a low level of disrespect for those who may have a different view point on the issues."

    Sri Lanka Gov't Was Warned About Bombing Threats: Officials

    [NATL] Sri Lanka Gov't Was Warned About Bombing Threats: Officials

    An extremist group had threatened bombings in Sri Lanka before explosions killed more than 250 people there on Easter Sunday, according to the health minister. he said intergovernmental strife was to blame for the lack of response.

    (Published Monday, April 22, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices