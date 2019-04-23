Precinct Chair Caught Taking Rival Candidate's Campaign Sign

A Plano City Council race is heating up. One homeowner said his surveillance cameras caught a precinct chair stealing a campaign sign for a rival candidate. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Precinct Chair Caught on Camera Taking Campaign Sign of Rival Candidate: Homeowner

The battle lines are being drawn in Plano in what's become one of the most contentious political seasons in recent memory.

Keller McCrary said what happened at his Plano home earlier this month was an example.

"It is terrible, it really is," McCrary said.

Surveillance video recorded at his Plano home showed a woman approach his door, knock, and when no one answered, she walked off with a political sign for a Plano City Council candidate running against the one she endorsed.

"Are you kidding me? Stealing a sign, that's theft," McCrary said.

McCrary reported it to Plano police.

The same day, he said he received a letter from the person who claimed responsibility -- Suzanne Blackstone, precinct chair for the Denton County Republican Party.

"It was probably a two-line apology, but, this is why you shouldn't be representing the other party you're representing," McCrary explained.

Blackstone didn't return NBC 5's request for comment.

Coincidentally, she showed up at McCrary's home as an NBC 5 crew was leaving.

"I've been advised not to comment," Blackstone told NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans.

McCrary said Blackstone apologized, but had yet to return the yard sign.

"I don't care about the politics, I mean I do but I don't. Right's right and wrong's wrong, and she just outright took our sign," McCrary said.

Blackstone endorsed another candiate, Shelby Williams, in the Plano City Council race.

Williams didn't return NBC 5's request for comment.

In a statement, candidate Ron Kelley said, "I'm sad that local politics has stooped to such a low level of disrespect for those who may have a different view point on the issues."

