Potential Presidential Candidate Howard Schulz Speaks at SMU

A billionaire eyeing a run for president visited Dallas on Tuesday night.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz spoke at SMU.

It was part of a monthly lecture series.

Schultz talked about his takeover of Starbucks in the 1980s.

He also answered questions about a potential bid for the presidency and why he'd run as an independent.

"I don't think the American people want to embrace an economic environment in which socialism is going to rule the day. I also, the other side of that is I do not believe that President Trump should be reelected," Schultz said.

Schultz continues his Texas tour this week with talks in Houston, San Antonio and Austin.