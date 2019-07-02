Post-Debate Polls Show Bounce for Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris notched a double-digit jump in support following her widely praised debate performance last week and is virtually tied with former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll of Democratic and Democratic leaning voters.

Biden had 22 percent support and Harris 20 percent. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were in third and fourth place in the poll, with 14 percent and 13 percent, respectively. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in fifth with 4 percent support.

The poll, conducted June 28 to July 1, also showed that Harris had caught up with Biden in receiving support from black Democratic voters — a bloc with which Biden has done well.

Several other polls released since the first Democratic presidential primary debate showed a boost for Harris and decline for front-runner Biden, NBC News reported.

