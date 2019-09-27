Pompeo Subpoenaed by House Democrats Over Trump-Ukraine Scandal - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pompeo said Thursday his agency acted appropriately

Published 18 minutes ago

    AP
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens during an event hosted by the Department of State's Energy Resources Governance Initiative in New York, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

    Three top Democratic chairmen on Friday subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to turn over documents related to the growing Ukraine scandal involving President Donald Trump urging the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. 

    House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel of New York, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California, and Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland wrote a letter demanding Pompeo turn over documents related to Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which took place days after Trump withheld already approved aid to the country.

    Pompeo told reporters on Thursday in a press conference at the U.N. General Assembly that his agency acted appropriately in its interactions with Ukraine, NBC News reported.

